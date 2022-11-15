Prayut to cap week of bilateral Apec meets with Xi, Harris talks

The government issued the following schedule for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation events at Government House:

- Wednesday (afternoon): Talks and exchange of memorandum of understanding with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc followed by dinner.

- Thursday (noon): Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron followed by lunch. In the evening, PM Prayut will host talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

- Friday (evening): Talks and exchange of MoU with Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman followed by dinner.

- Saturday (noon): Talks and exchange of MoU with China’s President Xi Jinping followed by lunch. In the evening, PM Prayut will host US Vice President Kamala Harris for talks.



Sessions to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre:

- Friday (afternoon): Talks with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

- Saturday (morning): Talks with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, followed by a pull-aside meeting with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.