Apec Summit a great opportunity to tackle global economic challenges, says Canada's ambassador

She said, “We, as well as Thailand, are founding members of Apec. The Asia-Pacific region is important not only for the global economy but also for our trading as well. The region accounts for 60 per cent of the world’s GDP while most Canadian bilateral trade partners are in the Asia-Pacific region."

She said that Canada is well prepared as they had waited for the meeting for a long time since the Covid-19 pandemic, and leaders of the Asia-Pacific region had not met for two years. “It will be a great chance to meet and solve important economic challenges in the region and world,” she said.

Taylor said that Canada has three important subjects for discussions at the meeting: Bangkok Goals on the bio-circular-green model, sustainability, and global economic challenges rising from the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

She praised Thailand as the host because of the political difficulties it faced because Russia is also an Apec member.