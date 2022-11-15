Steaks high for prime Thai beef on Apec leaders’ menu

The “Sustainable Thai Gastronomy” menu, created by Chef Chumpol Jangprai, owner of Michelin-starred R-Haan restaurant, features dishes made from this beef.

The menu showcases products from different parts of the country, and people are rushing to Sakon Nakhon’s Livestock Cooperatives to find out what is so special about this beef.

Samorn Phuphasri, the cooperative’s secretary, said beef’s popularity has picked up since the pandemic and expects the demand will rise even further after it was added to the menu. So far this year, the cooperative has earned 75 million baht in revenue from beef.

She said the cooperative has sent four 200-kilogram seven-day chunks of beef because the chef did not specify which cuts he wanted.