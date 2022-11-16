Blasts at Pattani petrol stations made to discredit govt: Army Area 4

Army Area 4 deputy commander Maj-General Pramote Prom-in and Pattani Taskforce commander Maj-General Kachornsak Inthong checked the two spots on Wednesday morning.

After the inspection, Pramote told reporters the two attacks had a similar pattern. In each, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle at almost the same time, planted a homemade bomb and fired gunshots to intimidate station staff before they fled and the bombs exploded.

Pramote said the southern Army has stepped up security in the province and deployed units to protect all vulnerable spots, especially petrol stations.

“We believe the assailants want to damage the economy, hoping to discredit the government before Thailand hosts the Apec summit this week,” Pramote said.

The deputy commander of the southern Army warned that the authorities will have to step up law enforcement against the assailants.

Pramote said that after the insurgents carried out 20 simultaneous attacks in three southern border provinces in August, the authorities obtained arrest warrants for 16 suspects and arrested six of them while one was killed in Pattani’s Nong Chik district when resisting arrest.

Also on Wednesday, Pol Colonel Yannapong Ubolban, commander of Pattani’s Muang district police station, said officers are gathering evidence in the hunt for the four suspects in the latest attacks.