background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
nationthailand
Govt House decorated as PM set to hold talks with world leaders

Govt House decorated as PM set to hold talks with world leaders

WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022

Government House in Bangkok’s Dusit district has been decorated with lights, national flags and colourful flowers to welcome world leaders and guests who will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit this week.

The decorations will be changed according to meetings with each world leader and guest visiting Government House for discussions on the sidelines of the summit, the Thai Khu Fah Facebook page said on Wednesday.

Govt House decorated as PM set to hold talks with world leaders

Today, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will host talks and exchange a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at 4.15pm.

After talks, Prayut will host a dinner for Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse at 6pm.

Govt House decorated as PM set to hold talks with world leaders

The other key meetings at Government House are:

- Thursday (noon): Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron followed by lunch.

In the evening, PM Prayut will also host discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

- Friday (evening): Talks and exchanging of a MoU with Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud followed by dinner.

- Saturday (noon): Discussions and exchanging of a MoU with Chinese President Xi Jinping followed by lunch.

In the evening, Prayut will also host US Vice President Kamala Harris for talks.

 

TAGS
APECAPEC summitApec 2022Asia-Pacific Economic CooperationGovernment Houseworld leadersBangkok
RELATED
nationthailand