Govt House decorated as PM set to hold talks with world leaders

Today, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will host talks and exchange a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at 4.15pm.

After talks, Prayut will host a dinner for Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse at 6pm.

The other key meetings at Government House are:

- Thursday (noon): Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron followed by lunch.

In the evening, PM Prayut will also host discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

- Friday (evening): Talks and exchanging of a MoU with Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud followed by dinner.

- Saturday (noon): Discussions and exchanging of a MoU with Chinese President Xi Jinping followed by lunch.

In the evening, Prayut will also host US Vice President Kamala Harris for talks.