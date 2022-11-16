Govt House decorated as PM set to hold talks with world leaders
Government House in Bangkok’s Dusit district has been decorated with lights, national flags and colourful flowers to welcome world leaders and guests who will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit this week.
The decorations will be changed according to meetings with each world leader and guest visiting Government House for discussions on the sidelines of the summit, the Thai Khu Fah Facebook page said on Wednesday.
Today, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will host talks and exchange a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at 4.15pm.
After talks, Prayut will host a dinner for Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse at 6pm.
The other key meetings at Government House are:
- Thursday (noon): Talks with French President Emmanuel Macron followed by lunch.
In the evening, PM Prayut will also host discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
- Friday (evening): Talks and exchanging of a MoU with Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud followed by dinner.
- Saturday (noon): Discussions and exchanging of a MoU with Chinese President Xi Jinping followed by lunch.
In the evening, Prayut will also host US Vice President Kamala Harris for talks.
The Apec Economic Leaders’ Week began in Bangkok on November 14 and ends on November 19.
Related stories: