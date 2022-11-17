Security beefed up ahead of APEC summit in Bangkok

Heavy security presence and riot police were seen in the city on roads leading to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) where the summit will be held.

Trained sniffer dogs from the police canine unit were spotted working on the grounds surrounding the venue.

"The security operations carried out by all the officers for this event are of national interest to maintain order. We are providing high level security to ensure the safety of the world leaders attending the meetings." THAI NATIONAL POLICE CHIEF DAMRONGSAK KITTIPRAPHAT said

"As this is a global-level meeting, we don't want to see any disruption. If any chaos (from political protests) were to happen, the police would have to enforce the law and implement it effectively."

