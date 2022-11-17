Thailand, Vietnam mark 10 yrs of strategic partnership as President Phuc meets Prayut
Thailand and Vietnam are celebrating ten years of strategic partnership, aiming to strengthen relations for peace, stability and mutual prosperity, the Foreign Ministry said.
At the invitation of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu met Prayut at Government House on Wednesday prior to attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.
As the first official visit to Thailand by a Vietnamese leader in 24 years, the meeting "marked a historic milestone in the ever-closer relations between the two countries".
President Phuc attended a welcome ceremony, a bilateral meeting with Prayut and a dinner hosted by the prime minister at Government House.
During his stay in Thailand, Phuc also has other engagements with Thailand’s leaders and business circles of the two countries.
The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest in an atmosphere of trust, sincerity and cordiality, according to Thailand’s Foreign Ministry.
Taking into account adverse impacts on developing countries from ongoing geopolitical challenges, both leaders expressed their determination to strengthen Thai-Vietnamese relations in all areas, including security, trade, investment, sustainable development and people-to-people ties in order to reduce impacts from such external factors.
As two major economies of Southeast Asia with immense potential, Thailand and Vietnam will also synergise their strengths and economic cooperation to achieve a strong, sustainable, resilient recovery from the Covid-19 situation in both countries, the ministry said.
Such efforts will accelerate economic integration of the broader Mekong Sub-region and propel growth and development of this region at the heart of East Asia.
As two active and constructive players in regional and international affairs, Thailand and Vietnam agreed to enhance coordination and partnership to promote peace, stability and development in the Mekong, Asean and the broader region.
The two leaders were pleased that both countries have continued to maintain regular consultations and visits at all levels to move forward bilateral cooperation, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past few years.
They noted in particular the successful convening of the 4th Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in 2021, the 4th Joint Trade Committee in 2022, and the 2nd Thailand-Vietnam Energy Forum in 2022 in Thailand.
Both leaders were pleased with the “robust developments” and “upward trajectory” of Thai-Vietnamese relations and welcomed the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023, the ministry said.
The two leaders expressed confidence in the great potential for further development of this partnership and agreed to open a new chapter for peace, stability and mutual prosperity. In this context, the two leaders witnessed the signing of the Plan of Action on Implementing the Thailand-Vietnam Strengthened Strategic Partnership 2022-2027, which will guide the strategic partnership between the two countries into the next decade.
Photo provided by the Government House.