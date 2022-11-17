Thailand, Vietnam mark 10 yrs of strategic partnership as President Phuc meets Prayut

At the invitation of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu met Prayut at Government House on Wednesday prior to attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.

As the first official visit to Thailand by a Vietnamese leader in 24 years, the meeting "marked a historic milestone in the ever-closer relations between the two countries".

President Phuc attended a welcome ceremony, a bilateral meeting with Prayut and a dinner hosted by the prime minister at Government House.

During his stay in Thailand, Phuc also has other engagements with Thailand’s leaders and business circles of the two countries.

The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest in an atmosphere of trust, sincerity and cordiality, according to Thailand’s Foreign Ministry.

Taking into account adverse impacts on developing countries from ongoing geopolitical challenges, both leaders expressed their determination to strengthen Thai-Vietnamese relations in all areas, including security, trade, investment, sustainable development and people-to-people ties in order to reduce impacts from such external factors.

As two major economies of Southeast Asia with immense potential, Thailand and Vietnam will also synergise their strengths and economic cooperation to achieve a strong, sustainable, resilient recovery from the Covid-19 situation in both countries, the ministry said.