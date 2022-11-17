Small groups defy police ban with sporadic protests on Bangkok streets

A moment later, a group of 20 protesters rode four pickup trucks to Democracy Monument, which is not far away from Government House.

The demonstrators put up a large cloth banner at the monument. But crowd-control police swooped in immediately and seized the banner. Officers gave the group an ultimatum: return to Lan Khon Muang or face arrest.

Later, at 10.30am, another group of rallyists demonstrated in front of Siam Cement’s headquarters to demand an end to the Apec Summit and call for the abrogation of the Bio-Circular-Green economic policy that the group claimed would benefit only investors.

It also painted protest signs on the road in front of the Siam Cement head office. Police later told them to disperse as they had not received permission to demonstrate there.

Earlier on Thursday, Pol Maj-General Artchayon Kraithong, spokesman of the security and traffic operations command for the summit, told a press conference that security forces would not tolerate protests in front of the QSNCC after threats from a protester group.

Artchayon said the Rassadorn 63 group and 13 networks would hold a “What is happening in Thailand?” protest and try breaking through police barriers to rally in front of the QSNCC.

He said the National Police chief had instructed officers not to tolerate any attempt by protesters to break through the barriers.

Police would also enforce the ban against demonstrations on Bangkok streets near 19 hotels where Apec leaders are staying, the spokesman added.

“If the protesters try to enter prohibited areas, police will have to enforce the law. Police have prepared forces and equipment to control the crowd, but we will use them in accordance with the situation,” Artchayon promised.

“Protesters will not be allowed to enter prohibited areas at all,” he made it clear.

Police will also not allow the demonstrators at Lan Khon Muang to move to Asoke Intersection, Artchayon said.

Officers will not block protesters from other provinces from entering Bangkok, but police will question them about their goals and destinations first as well as check their belongings, Artchayon added.