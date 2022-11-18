2023 Apec summit in US will also focus on sustainability: Godec

As for balance, he said, the US is pushing for a greater representation of women and sustainability in Apec economies.

Godec recently told the media that the US views Apec’s Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) as a forum to boost the potential of member economies on trade and investment to deal with the new challenges the world is facing.

He also voiced support for Thailand’s bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model promoted at Apec 2022. He said the US has placed great importance on these issues while supporting sustainable growth in both the US and overseas.

US President Joe Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which sets aside $369 billion (13.2 trillion baht) for decarbonised economy and response to climate change.

The legislation, signed in August, is described as the largest climate and energy spending package in US history.

“This act includes $369 billion to take the most aggressive action ever … ever, ever, ever, in confronting the climate crisis,” Biden reportedly said when signing the bill.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the Bangkok summit on Biden’s behalf.