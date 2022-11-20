Thailand can expect swarm of tourists after Apec global spotlight: Prayut
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the Apec 2022 summit in Bangkok boosted Thailand’s attractiveness to foreign tourists, a government spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Trisulee Trisaranakul said Prayut cited the slew of events held to promote tourist destinations, food and Muay Thai during the Apec Economic Leaders’ week, which ended yesterday.
Prayut said world leaders got into the swing by joining events that showcased Thai culture. Among them was French President Emmanuel Macron, who gave alms at Bangkok’s Wat Pho and watched Muay Thai at the city’s famed Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium.
“The prime minister is confident that the activities during Apec Economic Leaders’ Week will immediately create momentum to drive tourism,” Trisulee said.
“This is high season, so foreign tourists are expected to choose Thailand as their destination.”
Prayut also urged tourism operators to the keep quality of their services high to help attract more arrivals and boost the sector’s revival to pre-Covid levels soon.
Trisulee added that the Tourism Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are preparing to present more tourism stimulus measures to the Cabinet. Once approved, the measures will take effect after the New Year holiday.