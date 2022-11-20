Thailand can expect swarm of tourists after Apec global spotlight: Prayut

Trisulee Trisaranakul said Prayut cited the slew of events held to promote tourist destinations, food and Muay Thai during the Apec Economic Leaders’ week, which ended yesterday.

Prayut said world leaders got into the swing by joining events that showcased Thai culture. Among them was French President Emmanuel Macron, who gave alms at Bangkok’s Wat Pho and watched Muay Thai at the city’s famed Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium.