Activist steps up call for better management to make Thai roads safe for motorcyclists

She said the GDL scheme reduced the deaths of young motorcyclists in the UK by 25%.

The GDL system also restricts young and inexperienced motorcyclists from riding at night, stops them from providing pillion rides and has their blood alcohol level regularly monitored, she added. These steps, Chamaiphan said, have reduced injuries among 15 to 19-year-old motorcyclists by up to 23%.

The activist added that Thai roads were built a long time ago without proper traffic engineering in mind or the prioritising of road safety.

For instance, she said, motorcyclists can ride as fast as motorists and there are no special lanes for their safety.

Dr Somkiat Tangkitvanich, president of the Thailand Development Research Institute, said on Sunday that Thailand has been losing more than 20,000 lives in road accidents yearly and motorcyclists account for 75% of deaths.

He said most of the motorcyclists killed were young people who should have lived to become an important resource for the country.

Separately, Thailand is introducing a point deduction system for traffic-related offences. In the system, each licence holder will start off with 12 points, which will be deducted for every traffic offence. If the points come to an end, the offender’s licence will be suspended for up to 90 days. This regulation is scheduled to go into effect from January 9.