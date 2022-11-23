Alleged Chinese drug-ring boss surrenders to police in Bangkok

The police had stepped up crackdowns on alleged Chinese mafia bosses after more than 200 Chinese nationals were arrested at a drug party in Bangkok’s Sathorn area on October 25.

The Metropolitan Police busted a restaurant/karaoke joint on Charoen Rat Road after receiving complaints that the establishment was allegedly hosting a secret drug party for foreign tourists as well as gambling for its patrons.

After the bust, Chuwit came out to claim that he knew several Chinese mafia bosses had been running illegal businesses in Thailand, prompting the Royal Thai Police to set up a special team to step up their crackdowns.

Once Chainat arrived at the Police Club, he was taken into an interrogation room under observation by an army of reporters outside.

He shouted back at reporters that he was not involved in any drug trade as alleged in the arrest warrant.

“I’ve assigned my lawyer to explain about the evidence police claim to have against me to obtain the arrest warrant,” Chainat said.

He added that his lawyer would lodge a request for his release on bail.

Surachate told reporters after the surrender that police would proceed with the case in a “straightforward manner without fear of any influence”, although it was reported that Chainat was an influential individual with the backing and support of certain politicians in power.

Police are still trying to locate another suspect, identified as Chen Yang, Surachate added.

