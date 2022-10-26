237 Chinese nationals arrested as police raid alleged drug party at Bangkok restaurant

Metropolitan police busted a restaurant/karaoke joint on Charoen Rat Road after receiving complaints that the establishment was allegedly hosting a secret drug party for foreign tourists as well as various kinds of gambling for its patrons.

Over 200 party-goers scattered in panic as police officers barged in while blocking all the exits of the building. Some went into hiding in the kitchen and restrooms.

After the commotion had died down, police arrested 237 Chinese nationals — 111 males and 126 females — who attended the alleged drug party, along with 29 Thai and Cambodian employees. They were charged with drug usage and working in an entertainment venue without permit.

Officers reportedly found several kinds of party drugs in over 300 small plastic bags, such as ketamine, nimetazepam, and “happy water”, or powdered mixture of synthetic substances — including MDMA, methamphetamine, diazepam, and ketamine, to be dissolved in drinks.

Police also confiscated over 30 luxury cars found in the establishment’s garage, while the building’s owner is being tracked down for questioning.

Police are also investigating if the cars are linked to any known drug rings as they could be an accessory to money laundering.