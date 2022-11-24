Renovated Peacemaker aircraft back in service 50 years after being first commissioned

The Air Force chief said that the commission of Peacemaker aircraft can be extended as their condition is mostly unaffected by long use, unlike fighter jets, such as F-5s or F-16s which have to be decommissioned after a specific period of use.

The renovation of AU-23A Peacemaker aircraft involved replacing its analogue systems with digital ones, in addition to general refurbishments of the body and internal systems.

The aircraft have been used mainly for reconnaissance, rain-making and announcement.

The RTAF plans to use the renovated Peacemaker aircraft for at least 15 years, with the assessment of their capabilities conducted every five years, according to the chief.

“We improve our existing resources to extend their useful life so that we do not have to always buy new ones,” he said.