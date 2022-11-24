Organisers credit ‘Thai unity’ for success in hosting Apec Summit

“As head of the Apec 2022 Task Force, I am grateful for all the contributions to help create history by successfully hosting the Apec 2022,” said Thanatip, a former Thai ambassador.

He said the success was a testament to Thailand’s potential to organise international conferences, thanks to the country’s world-class convention centres, modern facilities, professional personnel, and warm hospitality.

The QSNCC served more than 5,000 people, including delegates and media people from all 21 member economies, during the Apec 2022.

Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, president of NCC Management & Development Co Ltd, which manages the QSNCC, said that a wide selection of Thai tradition and fusion food was provided to the delegates and media people during the Apec week.



Meanwhile, NCC executive vice president MR Swasdivudh Svasti-vatana credited contributions from everyone in Team Thailand, including chefs, food stylists, artisans and students who worked behind the scenes to ensure Apec 2022 went on smoothly.

“This success would not have happened without those people, and not just QSNCC teams,” he said.

The executive also said that another pride for QSNCC was that Thai soft power was presented through food made with ingredients from local communities.