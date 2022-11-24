Organisers credit ‘Thai unity’ for success in hosting Apec Summit
People responsible for organising the recently completed Apec Summit in Bangkok attributed its success to the contributions of “Team Thailand” who work behind the scenes.
The 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting and Related Meetings were held from November 14 and 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) under the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.”
Thanatip Upatising, head of the Apec 2022 Task Force, said that the conference’s success was a result of cooperation of all parties involved from the public and private sectors that were making preparations for years.
“Also, Thai people in general should be credited for playing good hosts and impressing the visitors,” he said.
“As head of the Apec 2022 Task Force, I am grateful for all the contributions to help create history by successfully hosting the Apec 2022,” said Thanatip, a former Thai ambassador.
He said the success was a testament to Thailand’s potential to organise international conferences, thanks to the country’s world-class convention centres, modern facilities, professional personnel, and warm hospitality.
The QSNCC served more than 5,000 people, including delegates and media people from all 21 member economies, during the Apec 2022.
Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, president of NCC Management & Development Co Ltd, which manages the QSNCC, said that a wide selection of Thai tradition and fusion food was provided to the delegates and media people during the Apec week.
Meanwhile, NCC executive vice president MR Swasdivudh Svasti-vatana credited contributions from everyone in Team Thailand, including chefs, food stylists, artisans and students who worked behind the scenes to ensure Apec 2022 went on smoothly.
“This success would not have happened without those people, and not just QSNCC teams,” he said.
The executive also said that another pride for QSNCC was that Thai soft power was presented through food made with ingredients from local communities.