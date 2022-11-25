Mohan checkpoint offers Thai fruit growers new entry into China

In a move to help with the new transport option, the Fruit Board will hold a meeting with fruit growers, cooperatives, middlemen, fruit associations, exporters and logistics operators to educate them about relevant rules and regulations, Alongkorn added.

So far, no Thai fruit has been delivered to Kunming via the Laos-China railway, even though the service has been running for nearly a year. This is because there was no railway inspection checkpoint at Mohan town.



Previously, Thai fruit was transported by train from Vientiane to Boten on the China-Laos border before being trucked into the mainland.

Last year, Thai fruit dominated the Chinese market with a 40% share, followed by Chile (15%) and Vietnam (6%). China was also the major market for Thai durian — with 875,097 tonnes worth 109.2 billion baht exported last year. That was a historic 68.4% surge from a year ago, despite China’s “zero-Covid” policy and related restrictions.