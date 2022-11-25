Proposal to let nightspots remain open till 4am rejected

They cited the findings of a study that extending the open hours of nightspots could increase road accidents by 27% and lead to 10-20 casualties every day due to drunk driving.

They also noted that records showed, despite police checkpoints and strict enforcement of the law, no more than 50% of drunk drivers have been intercepted.

Friday’s meeting of the Alcohol Control Committee was chaired by Public Health Ministry permanent secretary Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and attended by representatives from the relevant agencies.

At present, the closing time for bars and nightspots is 1am.