Suspected Chinese mafioso's private jet seized for examination: ONCB
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) confirmed that the private jet it confiscated is owned by a Thailand-based Chinese businessman believed to be running a drug-trafficking network.
ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhon said on Saturday that he had ordered the plane’s seizure for further examination.
“Investigation revealed that the jet’s registered owner is believed to be connected to ‘Tuhao’, and he will be summoned to provide necessary documents,” Wichai told The Nation.
He was referring to Chainat Kornchayanan aka Tuhao, a naturalised Thai by marriage who surrendered to police on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued for him over drug-related crimes. The suspect, whose wife is an officer at the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police, has denied all charges.
The plane was confiscated by ONCB officials at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Thursday evening.
The ONCB chief said the agency will also confiscate the assets of Chainat’s wife for further examination, explaining that this was normal practice in criminal cases related to illicit drugs.
Other assets under Chainat’s name, such as houses, land, cash and other valuables, will also be seized over the next seven days once the ONCB obtains a list from police investigators.
The ONCB move came after former politician and massage-parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit handed to the police a document detailing Chainat’s assets estimated at more than 1 billion baht.
Chainat’s arrest was part of a crackdown on suspected Chinese mafia bosses believed to be behind drug parties in Bangkok.
On October 25, more than 200 Chinese nationals were arrested during a police raid on what was believed to be a drug party at a restaurant-cum-karaoke joint in Sathorn area.
Chuwit later surfaced, claiming that he knew several Chinese mafia bosses running illegal businesses in Thailand, prompting the Royal Thai Police to step up crackdowns.