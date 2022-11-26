Suspected Chinese mafioso's private jet seized for examination: ONCB

The plane was confiscated by ONCB officials at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Thursday evening.

The ONCB chief said the agency will also confiscate the assets of Chainat’s wife for further examination, explaining that this was normal practice in criminal cases related to illicit drugs.

Other assets under Chainat’s name, such as houses, land, cash and other valuables, will also be seized over the next seven days once the ONCB obtains a list from police investigators.

The ONCB move came after former politician and massage-parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit handed to the police a document detailing Chainat’s assets estimated at more than 1 billion baht.

Chainat’s arrest was part of a crackdown on suspected Chinese mafia bosses believed to be behind drug parties in Bangkok.

On October 25, more than 200 Chinese nationals were arrested during a police raid on what was believed to be a drug party at a restaurant-cum-karaoke joint in Sathorn area.

Chuwit later surfaced, claiming that he knew several Chinese mafia bosses running illegal businesses in Thailand, prompting the Royal Thai Police to step up crackdowns.