‘More vehicles than people’: Bangkok’s path to liveable city blocked

The number of vehicles in Bangkok exceeds the population of the capital, according to the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.

The capital has 10.67 million registered vehicles compared to 10.53 million people.

Personal vehicles also account for more than two-thirds (68.7%) of overall travel in Bangkok, followed by public transport (20.2%), walking (5%), taxis (4.2%) and buses (1.9%).

Data shows that 54% of hazardous PM2.5 pollution in Greater Bangkok comes from road traffic, followed by the industrial sector (22%), households (11%), other transport (10%) and agriculture, energy and waste management (1% each).