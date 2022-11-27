Phuket medical tourism hub at stake when host of 'Specialised Expo' picked Monday
Phuket's future as a global medical tourism destination will be at stake on Monday when the host country of the "Specialised Expo 2028" is announced. Thailand and four other countries, the US, Spain, Serbia and Argentina, have submitted proposals to organise the international expo.
"The proposed 22.56 hectare site on Mai Khao Beach at the northern tip of Phuket island encompasses a sandy white beach, lush green forests, and exotic wetlands. It is part of a wider area reserved for the 'Phuket World Medical Tourism City' project, which was initiated to transform Phuket into a world-class centre for medical tourism and holistic healing," reads Thailand’s proposal.
"The selection announcement will be broadcast from Paris at 8pm," the Southern MICE Facebook page said on Saturday.
Thailand's proposal to host the expo in Phuket will be broadcast on the Facebook page at 10pm.
Vachira Phuket Hospital in Thalang district will be the proposed venue under the theme "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity".
The government is vying to host the expo in line with its 20-year national development strategy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
"This expo will generate revenue, create jobs and maintain the balance between social, economic and environmental development, the Southern MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) page said.
"Apart from promoting Phuket as a medical tourism destination, this expo will also prove that Phuket is ready to organise other big events," it added.
