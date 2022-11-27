Phuket medical tourism hub at stake when host of 'Specialised Expo' picked Monday

Vachira Phuket Hospital in Thalang district will be the proposed venue under the theme "Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity".

The government is vying to host the expo in line with its 20-year national development strategy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"This expo will generate revenue, create jobs and maintain the balance between social, economic and environmental development, the Southern MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) page said.

"Apart from promoting Phuket as a medical tourism destination, this expo will also prove that Phuket is ready to organise other big events," it added.

