Free parking at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Friday for Father’s Day weekend

December 5 is Father’s Day and the birth anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).

Suvarnabhumi operator Airports of Thailand (AOT) said it is waiving parking fees in Zone C, which has long-term parking for 718 vehicles, to reduce costs for travellers and promote tourism during the holiday.

The airport will also provide a free shuttle bus service from the parking lot to the passenger terminals at Gates 3 and 8 on Level 1. The bus leaves every 15 minutes and is available 24 hours a day over Father’s Day weekend

AOT expects high passenger volume during the long weekend, which coincides with the start of the tourism high season. It urged passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights and at least two hours for domestic flights.

For more information, contact the call centre 1722 or (02) 132 9511.