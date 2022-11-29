Fifty luxury houses linked to alleged Chinese drug lord under police scrutiny

Chainat Kornchayanan, also known as “Tuhao”, a Chinese businessman who became a naturalised Thai after marrying a police colonel, on November 23 surrendered to the police team in charge of a crackdown on Chinese mafia bosses. He denied he was the boss of a drug ring.

Deputy National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol said that investigators had sought court warrants to search 50 houses in two projects — in Soi Lasalle and Charoen Nakhon Road — as they believed they have been bought by Chainat’s representatives.

Torsak said initial investigation revealed that the two projects have a total of 66 houses priced from 35-60 million baht; 50 of them have been purchased in cash by a group of Chinese nationals.

The investigation on Tuesday found that most houses had no inhabitants, while some have only live-in housekeepers.

“These 50 houses have mostly Chinese owners with Thai housekeepers,” he said. “Some of the former neighbours said they decided to move away as these residents often held loud parties at night.”

Torsak added that officials found traces of valuables and vehicles being moved from these houses, leading officials to believe that the owners tried to hide assets after the news of Chainat turning himself in.

Torsak said police will hold an official press conference on Wednesday to summarise their findings from Tuesday’s investigation.