3 arrested for transmitting Thai World Cup signal in Cambodia

The arrests came after Fifa warned Thailand that its broadcast rights could be revoked over the leakage of its World Cup signal to other countries in the region. Thailand purchased the broadcast rights, which are protected by copyright law, for 1.4 billion baht.

Thai authorities have asked their counterparts in Cambodia to help tackle the smuggling of cable signals from Thailand, especially from the smuggling hotspot of Rong Kluea border market in Sa Kaew province.