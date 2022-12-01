3 arrested for transmitting Thai World Cup signal in Cambodia
Three men were arrested on Wednesday after being caught transmitting Thailand’s Fifa World Cup broadcast signal in Cambodia, officials said.
One Cambodian and two Thai men were detained in the raid on a residence in Cambodia's border province of Banteay Meanchey, Cambodian authorities said. Officials also seized internet signal transmission equipment from the residence.
The arrests came after Fifa warned Thailand that its broadcast rights could be revoked over the leakage of its World Cup signal to other countries in the region. Thailand purchased the broadcast rights, which are protected by copyright law, for 1.4 billion baht.
Thai authorities have asked their counterparts in Cambodia to help tackle the smuggling of cable signals from Thailand, especially from the smuggling hotspot of Rong Kluea border market in Sa Kaew province.
According to digitalhub.fifa.com, nine of the 10 Asean countries have bought World Cup broadcasting rights, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. Only Laos is not included in the list.
