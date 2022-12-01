Seven people face charges over illegal dumping in Bangkok
Environment police have arrested and charged seven people over illegal dumping at 16 sites in Bangkok.
The police acted on reports of illegal dumping sites that caused foul stench and air pollution as the garbage was not dealt with properly. The dumping also reportedly led to the spreading of germs to nearby land areas and water sources.
Crime Suppression Division chief Pol Maj-General Jirapop Phuridech ordered the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED) to inspect 16 areas in Bangkok.
Police searched three sites each in Lat Krabang and Saphan Sung districts, two sites each in Min Buri, Nong Khaem, and Suan Luang districts, and one each in Prawet, Khlong Sam Wa, Bueng Kum, and Bang Khae districts.
The seven alleged suspects included four men — Pattaporn, 29, Abhisit, 27, Parn, 61, and Kittisak, 42 — and three women — Nongrak, 28, Chanya, 48, and Buathai, 40. Surnames of the suspects were not disclosed.
The suspects reportedly told police that they had negotiated with former landowners to use these lands. They agreed to fill the land beautifully as some lands were water ponds, so that the lands could be sold for a higher price in the future.
The suspects reportedly collected 40 to 300 baht for each truckload of waste, which included wood, construction materials, and sticks.
The seven were charged with collecting, transporting or disposing of waste for profit without authorisation and were sent to the NED for legal action.
