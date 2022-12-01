Seven people face charges over illegal dumping in Bangkok

Crime Suppression Division chief Pol Maj-General Jirapop Phuridech ordered the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED) to inspect 16 areas in Bangkok.

Police searched three sites each in Lat Krabang and Saphan Sung districts, two sites each in Min Buri, Nong Khaem, and Suan Luang districts, and one each in Prawet, Khlong Sam Wa, Bueng Kum, and Bang Khae districts.

The seven alleged suspects included four men — Pattaporn, 29, Abhisit, 27, Parn, 61, and Kittisak, 42 — and three women — Nongrak, 28, Chanya, 48, and Buathai, 40. Surnames of the suspects were not disclosed.

The suspects reportedly told police that they had negotiated with former landowners to use these lands. They agreed to fill the land beautifully as some lands were water ponds, so that the lands could be sold for a higher price in the future.