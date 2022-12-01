Police to start new driver points system from January 9 to cut road accidents

Also, motorists who fail to pay their traffic fines will get their scores reduced, the police chief said.

The points reduction will be carried out electronically through the Police Ticket Management (PTM) system, which records all traffic offences, he said.

“If the driver’s score is zero, the driving licence will be suspended for 90 days. They will be notified in writing by the police,” Damrongsak said.



He added that those who drive during the suspension of their driving licence risk a maximum jail sentence of three months and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

“Three suspensions within three years will lead to a suspension longer than 90 days. Those with a fourth suspension may see their driving licence revoked,” the police chief warned.

Docked points will be restored a year after the offence is committed, except in cases where all 12 points are deducted.

Those with zero points are required to undergo and pass training by the Department of Land Transport in order to get all 12 points restored. Only two of such training facilities are available per year.

Motorists may check their scores at the E-Ticket PTM website and the Khub Dee mobile application, according to the police chief. Traffic fines can be paid through the Paotang app.

“The points system for motorists is based on the principle of transparency and equality under international standards. Offenders are allowed opportunities to correct their behaviour. The goal is to reduce road accidents and increase road safety for everyone,” said the police chief.

The driver score system is a collaboration between the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Land Transport, Krungthai Bank, and National Telecom Plc.