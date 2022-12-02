Government pushing for Thailand’s emergence as EV hub in Asean
The government is putting in efforts to promote Thailand as an electric vehicle (EV) production base for the Asean region, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday.
He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed related agencies to implement their environmental targets to meet the PM's carbon neutrality, EV and renewable energy policies.
He added that the government is accelerating the development of renewable energy, green economy and the EV industry under its [email protected] policy in order to promote Thailand as EV production base in the Asean region.
The [email protected] policy stipulates that Thailand must boost manufacturing capacity of zero-emission vehicles, or EVs, by 30% by 2030.
"The private sector has responded to the government's policy and guidelines well," he said, adding that more foreign investors were investing in Thailand's EV industry.
Anucha added that Thailand was ranked 9th among countries with readiness for electric mobility, citing the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2022 conducted by leading consulting firm Arthur D Little.
Thailand was also included in the group of emerging EV markets along with the US, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, he added.
"This proves Thailand's EV industry development over the past four years," he said.
Anucha also thanked related parties for boosting the growth of Thailand's EV industry, adding that the government is ready to launch policies to assist related parties and meet consumer trends.
"The government is ready to hear opinions from all sectors and expand investment to maintain a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation," he added.
