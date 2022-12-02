Government pushing for Thailand’s emergence as EV hub in Asean

He added that the government is accelerating the development of renewable energy, green economy and the EV industry under its [email protected] policy in order to promote Thailand as EV production base in the Asean region.

The [email protected] policy stipulates that Thailand must boost manufacturing capacity of zero-emission vehicles, or EVs, by 30% by 2030.

"The private sector has responded to the government's policy and guidelines well," he said, adding that more foreign investors were investing in Thailand's EV industry.