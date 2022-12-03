Varawut praises business sector for its commitment to low carbon and sustainable economy

He was speaking at the TBCSD Annual Event 2022 seminar hosted by Thailand Business Council for Sustainable Development (TBCSD) at Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao in Bangkok.

In his speech titled “Thailand’s climate change trend, heading toward low carbon society and sustainability”, Varawut highlighted the result of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), held last month in Egypt.

“During the COP27, Thailand has declared to the global community its goal of becoming carbon neutrality by 2050 and achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065,” said Varawut. “We also announced the policies and strategies to attain such goals in a sustainable manner, to address the climate change issues faced by Thailand and other countries.”

Varawut said the cooperation between members of TBCSD, both in Thailand and overseas, is a crucial factor that drives forward the climate change operations, while at the same time promoting the country’s economic expansion.

“We need to work together to create an impactful change,” said Varawut. “I believe that nothing is impossible under the power of working cooperatively, as I have always been saying: ‘Together is possible.”