New dept will tackle Thailand’s climate-change challenges more effectively: Varawut

Varawut said the department will also adjust its role and duties in line with the global situation to ensure maximum efficiency.

“Such departments have been established in 26 countries so far,” he said, adding that his ministry was drafting an act on climate change which will feature mandatory regulations, carbon-credit management, financial mechanisms and targets.

He expects the draft to be proposed to the Cabinet at the beginning of 2023.

“Cooperation among all sectors is necessary to help Thailand achieve its [carbon neutrality] goals,” he said.

He added that the new generation should contribute to protecting the environment as their ideas are essential for Thailand’s future.

“Sustainability means all parties need to work together to make it a reality,” he said.

Thailand already has a National Committee on Climate Change Policy that defines climate change and environment-related policies at the national level. The committee, chaired by the PM, works with different ministries, the public and private sectors, academic institutions and climate change experts.

