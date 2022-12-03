Coral gets a breather as porcelain frames help create new reefs in Thai seas

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) last week donated another 500 sets of interconnected porcelain insulators to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. They will be dropped into the seabed where they can be used by coral to form new reefs.

The latest batch of insulators will be used to create artificial coral reefs in the Andaman Sea, off Phuket province’s Mai Thon Island.

The structures serve as frames for coral to grow on, and attract fish that use them – like natural coral reefs – for resting spaces and breeding grounds.

Egat deputy governor Somkiat Panuschai said that the agency has contributed to many projects to build “fish houses” in several coastal provinces, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Narathiwat, Chon Buri, and Phuket. It has already donated more than 3,600 sets of insulators to serve as artificial frames for coral to grow on, he said.