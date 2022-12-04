Over 25 tonnes of meat, formaldehyde-spiked offal seized from unlicensed factory in Chonburi

The officials from the Chonburi branch of the Livestock Development Department also found that the plant processed offal by preserving it in formaldehyde solution.

Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, the department’s director-general, said on Saturday that the plant in Sri Racha district was raided on Thursday in response to complaints from local residents that the factory may be operating without a licence.

Somchuan said the factory did not have the licences required for processing food, transporting or trading animal carcasses and meat.