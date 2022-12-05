Their Majesties attend Khon film premiere, exhibition at Siam Paragon

The King and Queen also viewed “Khon: The Milestone of the Reign”, an exhibition of traditional Thai masked dance being held on the sixth floor of the mall in Pathum Wan district.

The film and exhibition were organised by the Culture Ministry and Thai Media Fund to showcase the national art of Khon, which is based on Thailand’s Ramakien epic.

“Khon: The Milestone of the Reign” runs throughout this month at Siam Paragon.

The exhibition also commemorates the birthday of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on December 5, National Father’s Day.

It highlights “Khon Luang” or royal-court style Khon, which is considered the peak of the art form thanks to its elaborate costumes, special effects, and dramatic staging.

Khon Luang was almost forgotten in Thailand before being revived in 2007 by the Support Foundation under Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who wished to preserve the beauty of this ancient Thai art form for future generations. Since then, a performance of Khon Luang has been held annually at the Thailand Cultural Centre.

“Hanuman White Monkey” is being screened at Major Cineplex and SF Cinema theatres from today.