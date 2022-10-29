Their Majesties attend revival of annual Khon Luang performance in Bangkok

The show has been performed annually since 2007 under the royal patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s Support Foundation to promote and perpetuate the beauty of this ancient Thai art form for future generations. The performance is presented as “Khon Luang”, or Khon in the royal court style, complete with elaborate costumes, special effects and sumptuous staging.

This year’s show features the “Sakod Thap” episode from the Ramakien, to celebrate the special occasions of the 70th birthday of HM the King and 90th birthday of HM Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, and to mark the return of the annual performance after two years suspension due to Covid-19.

The “Sakod Thap” episode tells the story of the fight between Hanuman and Mahiravana, a Rakshasa ruler of Patala who kidnapped King Rama to his underwater palace. Hanuman has to overcome a series of obstacles and challenges to bring his king and companion back to safety.

“Sakod Thap” will be performed four nights a week (Wednesday to Sunday) from October 30 until December 5. Tickets priced 620 baht to 1,820 baht (200 baht for students) are available at www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Visit facebook.com/Khon-Performance for more details.