Thai employees likely to seek new jobs if their salaries remain unchanged: survey

This was revealed in the Salary Survey 2023 released by recruitment consultancy Robert Walters on November 29. The study analysed salary trends and provided insights into Thailand’s recruitment situation in 2022 and provided predictions for 2023.

The survey, conducted in September, covered 460 respondents, 60% of whom were 40-45 in age and more than 87% held permanent jobs.

According to the report, inflationary pressure will play a key role in Thailand’s recruitment situation next year. It showed that nearly 72% of Thai professionals will seek new job opportunities if their wages are not lifted above the inflation level, while 73% of employers have said that inflation is the key factor when it comes to giving their personnel pay rises.