15 ‘drug smugglers’ killed in gunfight with soldiers in Chiang Mai
Police in Chiang Mai said 15 suspected drug smugglers were killed in a gunfight after they were intercepted by the Pha Muang task force late Wednesday.
They were part of a group of 30 that had entered Thailand from Myanmar in a remote area of the northern province’s Fang district, police said.
Members of the Pha Muang task force had been watching a trail in Doi Ang Khang used by smugglers when they saw the group approaching, police said.
The smugglers opened fire after members of the task force intercepted them, police said.
The gunfight lasted about 10 minutes, but police were unable to access the scene until Thursday morning. When they did, they found 15 bodies and 29 backpacks containing methamphetamine. One gun and one grenade were also found at the scene, police said.
Chiang Mai police commander Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai said an investigation had been launched to find the remaining smugglers.
Pha Muang taskforce commander Maj Gen Suparerk Sathapornpol said that the amount of methamphetamine being smuggled into Thailand was increasing and more people were being killed by it.
He made the comment after inspecting the scene of the shootout with district officials and doctors. Smugglers usually drop their drugs and run when they encounter members of his task force, he said.
