15 ‘drug smugglers’ killed in gunfight with soldiers in Chiang Mai

Members of the Pha Muang task force had been watching a trail in Doi Ang Khang used by smugglers when they saw the group approaching, police said.

The smugglers opened fire after members of the task force intercepted them, police said.

The gunfight lasted about 10 minutes, but police were unable to access the scene until Thursday morning. When they did, they found 15 bodies and 29 backpacks containing methamphetamine. One gun and one grenade were also found at the scene, police said.

Chiang Mai police commander Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai said an investigation had been launched to find the remaining smugglers.