Police arrest 3 for ‘luring Thai man to Dubai to sell sex’

Clients were charged 900 baht per session and half of this fee was deducted to pay off the debt, he said. After being traded to a second massage shop, "B" was able to get help from authorities in Dubai to escape and return home. After he returned to Thailand, he filed a complaint with police.



Police identified the suspects as Janya Phuwong, 32, Nanthaporn Kullangka, 45, and Panuwat Sapsomboon, 37. They were arrested on warrants issued by the Criminal Court on Tuesday.

The trio have been charged with “colluding to commit human smuggling for prostitution, regardless of the victim’s willingness”.

Janya was arrested in Samut Prakan’s Muang district, Nanthaporn in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district, and Panuwat in Phuket’s Kathu district.

Janya confessed to all the charges, police said. Nanthaporn told police she was paid 3,000 baht to teach Thai massage to “B”, while Panuwat said he received 10,000 baht for persuading “B” to work in Dubai.

A police investigation found more than 4 million baht circulating in Janya’s bank accounts between May and November. It also found travel information about many other people that may be her victims, Lt-Gen Jirabhop said.

