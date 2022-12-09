EEC eyes THB2.2 trillion in investments after sweeping up 1.9 trillion in first 5 years

He added that the EEC targets 2.2 trillion baht in foreign investments in the second five-year stage from 2023 to 2027, with an average annual investment of between 400 billion and 500 billion baht.

In line with this target, the eastern seaboard provinces – Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong – can be expected to expand by up to 9% per year, thus boosting the national economy by 5% annually from 2024.

Supattanapong, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, chairs a subcommittee tasked with managing EEC’s development.

He said on Friday that the EEC has also attracted huge investments from Chinese electric vehicle makers, including 22 billion baht from Great Wall Motor and 17.9 billion baht from BYD. The US-based EVlomo has also invested 33 billion baht in the largest battery factory in Southeast Asia.

Horizon Plus, a joint venture between Thailand’s petroleum giant PTT and Taiwan multinational Foxconn, have spent more than 36 billion baht on an EV manufacturing plant.

Meanwhile, as much as 300 billion baht is expected to come from Saudi Arabia after bilateral relations were restored earlier this year. Supattanapong said he expects more investments from Germany, the United States and Japan.

The investments are expected to create several thousands of new jobs in the EEC provinces.