Selling fake banknotes can land you in jail for life, Bank of Thailand warns
People caught selling or buying fake banknotes can face life in prison, the Bank of Thailand warned on Saturday.
Somboon Jitpenthom, the central bank’s assistant governor, said BOT has been keeping a close eye on social media posts offering to sell counterfeit currency.
He said BOT is also working closely with the Royal Thai Police’s Economic Crime Suppression Division and Central Investigation Bureau to collect evidence and facts.
Somboon warned that people involved in the sale or purchase of forged banknotes can face a maximum penalty of life in prison and/or fines of up to 400,000 baht.
People who knowingly use fake bank notes can land in jail for one to 15 years and/or be hit with a fine of up to 300,000 baht, he added.
Somboon also said that many social-media users get tricked into transferring money in exchange for fake foreign currency. Though in many cases, victims do not get anything.
He said that BOT has learned that these social media accounts are used by criminals to fool their victims, and urged users to be more careful before making any money transfers.
Somboon also advised members of the public to carefully check banknotes to ensure they are genuine.
He said people should look for unique watermarks in the notes.
Details of all Thai banknotes can be found at https://www.bot.or.th/English/Banknotes/Pages/identify.aspx.