Selling fake banknotes can land you in jail for life, Bank of Thailand warns

Somboon also said that many social-media users get tricked into transferring money in exchange for fake foreign currency. Though in many cases, victims do not get anything.

He said that BOT has learned that these social media accounts are used by criminals to fool their victims, and urged users to be more careful before making any money transfers.

Somboon also advised members of the public to carefully check banknotes to ensure they are genuine.

He said people should look for unique watermarks in the notes.

Details of all Thai banknotes can be found at https://www.bot.or.th/English/Banknotes/Pages/identify.aspx.