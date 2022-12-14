Meteor shower will light up the skies tonight

There could be as many as 150 meteors per hour when the shower is most visible, from about 8 pm until 11 pm, the institute said.

The meteor shower can be viewed with the naked eye from locations that are distant from artificial lighting.

The institute said the Geminids meteor shower lasts from December 4 to 20, but the best time to observe it is tonight. The Geminids are associated with near-Earth object 3200 Phaethon, an asteroid that may have collided with another object in the distant past to produce the stream of particles that create the meteor shower.