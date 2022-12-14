Thailand Post, police join forces to deliver cyber-vaccines nationwide

Another 500,000 leaflets will be sent to police stations nationwide, for the relevant police officers to bring this knowledge to the people.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said that statistics of cybercrime were steadily increasing with about 600 to 700 cases per day on average.

Despite the police's best efforts to suppress and clamp down on tech crime, with a continuous series of arrests, the scammers have improved their scams to deceive the public in a number of different ways.

As a result, the public has been affected by the damage to property, which has impacted the national economy. The police alone cannot solve this problem. There must be a united front of parties joining together to prevent such crimes.

People must be made aware of these high-tech criminal techniques. The general public, in particular, is on the front lines of preventing cybercrime, and an important part of dealing with it successfully. It is therefore necessary to provide the public with more cyber-vaccines as quickly as possible.

The Police have compiled a list of the most common scams, criminal conspiracies, and modus operandi of the cyber-criminals, alongside measures of protection and techniques to verify wrongdoing. This has been publicized to alert people of the dangers and build a cyber-vaccine for the people, so that they are aware of the 18 principal scams.

Thailand Post will be in charge of delivering this guide to cyber scams, which has been prepared as an A4-sized document, to 20 million households nationwide, alongside A3 posters delivered to police stations around the country. The effort kicks off this month.