Bangchak in joint venture to buy used cooking oil at 44 petrol stations

Bangchak’s chief marketing officer & senior executive vice president Somchai Tejavanija, acting executive vice president of the refinery and logistics business, Kanthamat Kritayanukul, and executive vice president of BBGI Plc, Kittima Wongsaen, as well as directors of Bangchak and BSGF encouraged people to sell their used cooking oil at 44 Bangchak petrol stations as they launched the “Tod-Mai-Ting”(recycling used cooking oil) campaign, which opens on December 21.

Used cooking oil will be converted into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), in response to the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) economic model. It emphasises the use of biotechnology to create value addition to the economy and aligns with the circular economy and green economy, together with social development to create stability and sustainability, according to Bangchak.