Bangchak in joint venture to buy used cooking oil at 44 petrol stations
Thailand’s leading petroleum and energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation and its joint venture will launch a campaign to recycle used cooking for making plane fuel.
Bangchak’s chief marketing officer & senior executive vice president Somchai Tejavanija, acting executive vice president of the refinery and logistics business, Kanthamat Kritayanukul, and executive vice president of BBGI Plc, Kittima Wongsaen, as well as directors of Bangchak and BSGF encouraged people to sell their used cooking oil at 44 Bangchak petrol stations as they launched the “Tod-Mai-Ting”(recycling used cooking oil) campaign, which opens on December 21.
Used cooking oil will be converted into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), in response to the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) economic model. It emphasises the use of biotechnology to create value addition to the economy and aligns with the circular economy and green economy, together with social development to create stability and sustainability, according to Bangchak.
It added that the aim of “Tod-Mai-Ting” is to stop the disposal of used cooking oil in public areas so as to prevent harmful impact on the environment. It is also a warning against using oil for refrying, as the deterioration of cooking oil can cause diseases and illnesses.
BSGF company, a joint venture between Bangchak Corporation and Thanachok Oil Light company, will be the first buyer of used cooking oil in the country.
Recently, the company received 200 million baht -- 98 million baht from its board committee and 102 baht from Bangchak -- to set up an SAF production facility to prepare for soaring demand in the aviation industry.
The plant is scheduled to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2024 as SAF is now gaining a lot of domestic and international interest.
Those who are interested in selling used cooking oil can find the list of stations Here