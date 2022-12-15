ID will be required for purchase of marijuana buds next month: official

Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, director-general of the Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine Department, said that after his department issued a directive to declare marijuana buds a controlled herb it began developing an online system to monitor their sale in registered shops.

Thongchai said owners of the registered shops must inform the department what they are doing with the dried marijuana buds, where they bought them and who they are selling them to.

The online system will require buyers to insert their ID cards into card readers so that the department can identify them in real time. Buyers must be at least 20 years old.