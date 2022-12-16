Princess Bajrakitiyabha receives second visit from Their Majesties
Their Majesties the King and Queen visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital again on Friday.
The Princess, who is the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated for a heart-related issue.
The Royal Household Bureau said in a statement issued on Thursday that Princess Bajrakitiyabha fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health problem has been covered by international media, including Reuters, BBC and AFP, in addition to Thai media.
The Royal couple, who first visited her in hospital on Thursday, arrived at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital at 1.24pm in a car driven by the Queen. They were greeted by a large group of well-wishers, many of whom chanted “Long live the King”. His Majesty waved to the well-wishers.
Their Majesties left the hospital shortly before 3pm. On their way to the waiting Royal vehicle, they waved to the well-wishers lining the path. At one point, someone shouted, “Keep fighting, Your Majesty!” The King turned and waved to them.
Earlier on Friday, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s aunts – Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Princess Chulabhorn Srisavangavadhana, and Princess Ubol Ratana – sent vases of flowers to her.
Meanwhile, the Thai Red Cross Society has arranged a place for well-wishers to write their messages of good wishes for Princess Bajrakitiyabha on the first floor of the hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building. Well-wishers can do so from 8am to 4pm every day.