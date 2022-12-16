Princess Bajrakitiyabha receives second visit from Their Majesties

The Princess, who is the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated for a heart-related issue.

The Royal Household Bureau said in a statement issued on Thursday that Princess Bajrakitiyabha fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s health problem has been covered by international media, including Reuters, BBC and AFP, in addition to Thai media.

The Royal couple, who first visited her in hospital on Thursday, arrived at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital at 1.24pm in a car driven by the Queen. They were greeted by a large group of well-wishers, many of whom chanted “Long live the King”. His Majesty waved to the well-wishers.