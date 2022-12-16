Panda predicts Argentina will defeat France in Sunday’s World Cup finals
A red panda named "Tiger" at Chiang Mai Zoo has predicted that Argentina will win against France in the upcoming World Cup final, though France will lead in the first half, according to the zoo’s chief, Wutthichai Muangmun.
This is Tiger’s second World Cup prediction. On December 8, he correctly predicted that Argentina would defeat the Netherlands.
Zoo staff turned the forecast into an event.
They set up a table displaying the flags of Argentina and France, and then placed a set of food near each flag. The dishes included bananas, apples, grapes, food supplements, quail eggs and bamboo leaves.
After Tiger arrived on the table, he nibbled apples near France's flag before settling in for a full meal near Argentina's, Wutthichai said.
This clearly shows that Argentina will win the final match even though France will take the lead in the first half, Wutthichai said.
Zoo staff said they held the World Cup event to promote tourism and animal welfare.
Wutthichai said Chiang Mai Zoo pays close attention to the welfare of all animals in the zoo.
He also invited tourists to visit, especially during the upcoming New Year holidays. "Many activities are awaiting tourists," he said.
The World Cup's final between Argentina and France is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 10pm (Thailand time).
