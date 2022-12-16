Followers of three religions to offer special daily prayers for speedy recovery of Princess

Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana, the leader of the Thai Buddhist clergy, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Thailand (CBCT), and the Sheikhul Islam Office issued separate announcements on Thursday and Friday on the matter.

The Supreme Patriarch’s directive, issued on Thursday, instructed all Thai Buddhist temples in the country and overseas to hold special prayers in addition to their morning and evening chanting to bless the Princess with speedy recovery and good health.

The directive was issued through the Sangha Supreme Council, the Thai Buddhist clergy’s governing body which is chaired by the Supreme Patriarch.