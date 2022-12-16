Followers of three religions to offer special daily prayers for speedy recovery of Princess
The leaders of three major religions in Thailand — Buddhism, Islam and Christianity — have organised prayers at their respective places of worship for Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati to recover soon from her illness.
Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana, the leader of the Thai Buddhist clergy, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Thailand (CBCT), and the Sheikhul Islam Office issued separate announcements on Thursday and Friday on the matter.
The Supreme Patriarch’s directive, issued on Thursday, instructed all Thai Buddhist temples in the country and overseas to hold special prayers in addition to their morning and evening chanting to bless the Princess with speedy recovery and good health.
The directive was issued through the Sangha Supreme Council, the Thai Buddhist clergy’s governing body which is chaired by the Supreme Patriarch.
On Friday, the CBCT on instructions of its chairman, Bishop Joseph Chusak Sirisut, invited Christian priests and worshippers in Thailand to attend daily prayers for the Princess.
Meanwhile, the Sheikhul Islam Office announcement on Friday called on provincial Islamic councils and mosque committees across the country to ask for God’s blessings after their regular prayers for Princess Bajrakitiyabha to recover quickly from her illness and regain good health.
The Princess, who is the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali, is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.
She fainted while training her dog for a contest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Wednesday evening, the Royal Household Bureau said on Thursday. The agency said in a statement that the Princess was given first aid for her heart-related health issue at a local hospital before being taken by helicopter to Chulalongkorn Hospital for further examination and treatment.