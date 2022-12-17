PM2.5 pollution crosses safe levels in 19 Bangkok districts today

The measurement of PM2.5 pollution on Saturday was higher than acceptable levels in the districts of Nong Khaem, Klong San, Pathum Wan, Thon Buri, Lat Krabang, Bang Sue, Yannawa, Bang Khen, Prawet, Taling Chan, Lak Si, Din Daeng, Nong Chok, Klong Sam Wa, Thawi Watthana, Sathorn, Bang Na, Wang Thong Lang and Bangkok Yai.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and check the air quality before leaving home.