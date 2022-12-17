PM2.5 pollution crosses safe levels in 19 Bangkok districts today
Air pollution in at least 19 of Bangkok’s 50 districts is well above safety standards, the city’s administration has warned.
The measurement of PM2.5 pollution on Saturday was higher than acceptable levels in the districts of Nong Khaem, Klong San, Pathum Wan, Thon Buri, Lat Krabang, Bang Sue, Yannawa, Bang Khen, Prawet, Taling Chan, Lak Si, Din Daeng, Nong Chok, Klong Sam Wa, Thawi Watthana, Sathorn, Bang Na, Wang Thong Lang and Bangkok Yai.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and check the air quality before leaving home.
The readings in these districts stood between 37 and 58 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) for the past 24 hours. If the level of pollution is 35µg/m3 or higher over a 24-hour period the air is considered unhealthy and can cause issues for people with existing breathing problems like asthma.
PM2.5 stands for fine particulate dust particles that are a mere 2.5 microns or less in width.