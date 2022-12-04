Bangkok pollution: BMA to survey factories, building sites on Tuesday
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced that it will check sites emitting fine dust particles in a bid to bring down PM2.5 levels in the capital.
BMA said it will check dust levels in 146 factories, including 13 that manufacture cement, and 66 construction sites on Tuesday. City officials will also check vehicles that emit black smoke.
The survey will be conducted in the districts of Khlong San, Chom Thong, Din Daeng, Dusit, Taling Chan, Thung Khru, Thonburi, Bangkok Yai, Bang Kapi, Phasi Charoen, Ratchathewi, Huai Khwang, Sai Mai, Sathorn, Wang Thong Lang, Lat Krabang, Rat Burana and Bang Khen.
“PM2.5 puts people in the capital at risk of many diseases like pneumonia, emphysema and lung cancer,” the BMA said.
On Sunday, PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 12-31 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s safe levels are 50μg/m3 or lower, while the World Health Organisation puts them at 25 μg/m3.
