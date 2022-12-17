Spend more on cybersecurity, panel advises at HackaThailand 2023

Sharing their ideas were Finnish Ambassador Jyri Järviaho, Singapore’s minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission Harry Goh, and the US Embassy’s trade and investment officer Jonathan Kent.

The three-panel members shared concepts, ideas and examples on how digital economy is used in their countries.

The event was part of “HackaThailand 2023 #TheKickOff”, which is being hosted by the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, the Digital Economy and Promotion Agency (depa) and their alliances in the public and private sectors.

Lauding Thailand on its rapid development and adoption of the digital economy, the three speakers, however, said the Kingdom still needs to prioritise the strengthening of its cybersecurity systems.

Kent said the government and the business sector should continue developing a proper protection system, which is initially expensive but will prove to be worthwhile in the long run.

“Ransomware, data theft, and online scams can cause enormous loss and damage,” he said. “The United States has felt that pain, and we do not want it to happen in Thailand.”