Enforce effective laws to control cannabis consumption in Thailand: activist

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Prasitchai said cannabis is seen as a narcotic in all countries, including Thailand.

“Even Hollywood made films to raise awareness of the harm this herb can cause,” he said.

However, he said, the consumption of cannabis can be controlled if the correct laws are put in place. Adding it to the list of controlled narcotics will only limit who has access to it, he said.

“It depends on whether Pheu Thai and Move Forward will use facts or emotions to determine how the use of cannabis is controlled,” he added.