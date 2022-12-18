Enforce effective laws to control cannabis consumption in Thailand: activist
Putting laws in place and enforcing them properly is the only way to control the consumption of cannabis, the leader of a network on cannabis legislation said.
Prasitchai Nunuan, whose group has taken on many environment and rights-related issues, made this comment after opposition parties, namely Pheu Thai and Move Forward, called on the government to list cannabis as a narcotic again.
The herb was removed from the list of Category 5 narcotics on June 9.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Prasitchai said cannabis is seen as a narcotic in all countries, including Thailand.
“Even Hollywood made films to raise awareness of the harm this herb can cause,” he said.
However, he said, the consumption of cannabis can be controlled if the correct laws are put in place. Adding it to the list of controlled narcotics will only limit who has access to it, he said.
“It depends on whether Pheu Thai and Move Forward will use facts or emotions to determine how the use of cannabis is controlled,” he added.
Prasitchai’s network on cannabis legalisation and other groups announced on Saturday that they would discuss laws related to cannabis legalisation alongside the House sitting on Monday.
