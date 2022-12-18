Furious elephant stomps people at ordination ceremony in Buriram

The elephant stomped an elderly woman on her hip and severely injured her, while another woman – Supranee Maliwan, 61 – said her arm was broken in the attack.

Supranee said more than 1,000 people had gathered for the ceremony in front of Wat Nong Tat in the province’s Lam Plai Mat district.

She said she was standing in front of the three elephants brought to the ceremony and was unable to jump out of the way when one of them attacked.