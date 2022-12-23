Air pollution has risen to unsafe levels in Bangkok, officials warn

It said air quality entered unsafe levels in 22 districts on Friday morning, citing PM2.5 measurements. PM2.5 levels refer to airborne dust particles and droplets, which the Environment Department said are ranging from 30 to 64 micrograms per cubic metre in Bangkok. Safe levels for PM2.5 are under 50mg per cubic metre.

The Environment Department said the 22 districts with unsafe PM2.5 levels are: Pathumwan, Yannawa, Thonburi, Khlong San, Phasi Charoen, Bang Khen, Bang Phlat, Bang Khun Thian, Sathon, Lak Si, Chom Thong, Don Mueang, Rat Burana, Bangkok Yai, Taling Chan, Thawi Watthana, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Thung Khru, Bangna, Prawet, and Bangkok Noi.